MacArthur Causeway will be closed for filming of new ‘Bad Boys’ movie

By Carli Teproff

April 01, 2019 08:07 PM

Film crews work on a prop truck used in the movie "Bad Boys 2" on the entrance ramp to MacArthur Causeway eastbound toward Miami Beach in 2002. The MacArthur Causeway will be shut down from 2 to 4 p.m. April 14, 2019, for the filming of "Bad Boys 3."
Film crews work on a prop truck used in the movie “Bad Boys 2” on the entrance ramp to MacArthur Causeway eastbound toward Miami Beach in 2002. The MacArthur Causeway will be shut down from 2 to 4 p.m. April 14, 2019, for the filming of “Bad Boys 3.” Miami Herald File
Film crews work on a prop truck used in the movie “Bad Boys 2” on the entrance ramp to MacArthur Causeway eastbound toward Miami Beach in 2002. The MacArthur Causeway will be shut down from 2 to 4 p.m. April 14, 2019, for the filming of “Bad Boys 3.” Miami Herald File

As if traffic in South Beach weren’t bad enough, filming for the third installment of the “Bad Boys” flicks — starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence — will result in the shutdown of the MacArthur Causeway.

With two weeks to go until the major production rolls into town, Miami Beach is already putting out a ”#Traffic Notice.”

From 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 14, the westbound lanes of the MacArthur Causeway will be closed and there will be intermittent closures on the eastbound lanes.

Motorists are being asked to use the Venetian Causeway or the Julia Tuttle Causeway to get between the mainland and Miami Beach.

“Tolls on the Venetian Causeway will be suspended for your convenience,” the city said in the notice. The city confirmed to the Miami Herald that the production was “Bad Boys 3.”

The latest installment of the Bad Boys series, called “Bad Boys for Life,” or “Bad Boys 3,” is mainly being filmed in Atlanta. Crews will be shooting at different locations in South Florida beginning April 6, according to social media posts.

The City of Miami also warned residents and businesses of filming along Flagler Street, Southeast First Street, Southeast to Northeast Third Avenue and Northeast to Southeast Second Avenue from 6 to 8 p.m. April 6.

In 2002, filming for “Bad Boys 2” paralyzed traffic for the better part of the week with the MacArthur Causeway being closed, angering Miami Beach residents and commuters alike.

Miami Herald staff writers Rene Rodriguez and Kyra Gurney contributed to this report.

