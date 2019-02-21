‘Bad Boys for Life’ is only filming in Miami for one week. We don’t know how to feel about that

Back in 1995, Miami was a celeb-saturated sandbox of disco nights and movie sets. Les Bains, The Spot, Lua, Amnesia -- there were as many nightclubs back then as there are Kardashians now. More, in fact.
And real, big budget Hollywood movies were made here, like the Simpson/Bruckheimer produced, Michael Bay directed “Bad Boys,” which filmed all over town, converting downtown’s DuPont building into a police station,a Miami River freighter into a drug lab, shut down the MacArthur Causeway for, like, an eternity, and pretty much transformed the entire city into a postcard for why filming in Miami was so great. So great, the Bad Boys sequel was filmed here in 2003.
But then things changed, budgets waned and, well, now Atlanta is masking as Miami for the filming of the latest installment of the “Bad Boys” series, “Bad Boys for Life,” starring the originals, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, as well as the just added friend of El Chapo, Mexican actress Kate Del Castillo, with cameos by the likes of Latin music superstar Nicky Jam and the ubiquitous DJ Khaled.
But Atlanta? Well, for most of it.
Sometime from March 26 through April 6, yep--smack in the middle of Miami Music Week, Bad Boys is heading to actual Miami to do some filming.
Rumor has it they may even be looking for some locals to serve as extras, mostly in Atlanta, but you never know who they may be looking for when they hit home.
