A cyber crimes prosecutor was a victim of a real-life robbery on South Beach

By David Ovalle

February 16, 2019 02:34 PM

Cops have arrested a man they say robbed a Miami-Dade cyber crimes prosecutor on South Beach early Saturday.

Larry Emeanua, 32, was arrested and charged with robbery by sudden snatching.

According to an arrest report, prosecutors Sarah Waters and Stewart Hedrick had just left the bar Lost Weekend, 218 Española Way, when Emeanua approached them offering to sell them drugs. The lawyers refused and walked away.

Emeanua then walked toward Hedrick, bumped him and walked off. Hedrick, of the cyber-crimes division, realized his wallet was missing and yelled out, the report said. Waters threatened to call the cops — and Emeanua returned the wallet and took off.

Miami Beach cops soon found Emeanua, who was immediately identified by the lawyers. He claimed that the only reason he took the wallet was because he’d sold the lawyers “tickets to a club” and they’d refused to pay him, the arrest report said.

Emeanua, of Miami Gardens, remained jailed on Saturday afternoon. The Florida governor will most likely appoint another State Attorney’s Office to prosecute Emeanua.

