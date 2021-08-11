Miami Herald Logo
Little Havana - Flagami

Have you seen Ms. Garcia? She’s missing and Miami police want help finding her

Miami woman Apolinar Garcia, a 67-year-old Little Havana resident, was wearing an orange shirt and red shorts the last time anyone saw her.

That was Tuesday night around 8. Miami police are looking for her.

Garcia stands about five-foot-four, weighs around 120 pounds and has reddish medium hair and brown eyes. She lives in the 900 block of Southwest Fifth Street.

Anyone who knows where Garcia might be should call Miami police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

