No swimming at Key Biscayne Beach Club after health department finds yucky water

Mark Key Biscayne Beach Club off your Thanksgiving and Black Friday swimming spot.

That’s because the Florida Department of Health issued a no-swim advisory for Key Biscayne Beach Club on Wednesday after two consecutive beach water samples collected there failed the recreational water quality standard for enterococci.

That’s a bacteria normally found in the digestive tract of humans and animals. When there is enteric bacteria in the water it suggests fecal pollution and exposure to that can cause sickness and infections, especially among susceptible people.

The advisory recommends not swimming at this location at this time until the health department gives the beach a pass after two consecutive days of successful water tests.

For more information, visit the Florida Healthy Beaches Program at www.flhealth.gov and select Beach Water Quality in the Environmental Health Topics tab.