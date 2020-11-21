No swimming advised in South Beach, other parts of Biscayne Bay after wastewater pipe bursts

These seven locations are under a no swim advisory starting Nov. 20, 2020, after a pipe burst at 100 Chopin Plaza in Miami. Parts of Biscayne Bay include South Beach, Virginia Key and Hobie Beach. Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department

Got plans to swim, fish or boat on Biscayne Bay this weekend?

Best to nix the activities for the time being.

A no swim advisory has been issued for parts of Biscayne Bay after a 16-inch wastewater pipe burst near 100 Chopin Plaza in Miami Friday evening. The county advises that you avoid recreational activities in the affected areas — and they include popular South Beach.

The rupture spilled about 120,000 gallons of “unpermitted discharge” into the bay.

Friday evening, Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department contained the leak but until two consecutive days of clear water pass tests by the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade the no swim advisory remains in place. The Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources is also testing the water, according to a Miami-Dade County news release.

No swim advisory areas

Boundaries include:

▪ MacArthur Causeway to the north

▪ Rickenbacker Causeway to the south

▪ Southpointe Park to the east and the mainland as the western boundary

▪ These parks/beaches are within the boundaries: Fisher Island Beach, Hobie Beach, Virginia Key Beach and South Beach, as well as numerous marinas.

Before Friday, the pipe had only been utilized twice in 2020, according to the water and sewer department. Since there are numerous construction projects underway and nearing completion at the department’s Central District Wastewater Treatment Plant, crews were testing the pipe before putting it back into service.

According to the department, that pipe system is “redundant,” so there won’t be a disruption to service while repairs continue.