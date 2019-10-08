An update on the swimming advisories at five Miami-Dade beaches

Crandon North Beach is good for swimming again. Miami Herald

Each of the swimming advisories for five Miami-Dade beaches previously affected has been lifted, the Department of Health-Miami-Dade announced Tuesday afternoon.

The advisories had been in place since Thursday for waters off Crandon North Beach, Virginia Key Beach, Key Biscayne Beach Club, Cape Florida and Surfside 93rd Street. Each tested as having too much enterococci bacteria, indicating too much fecal matter is in the water for safe swimming.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW