Swimming advisory in effect for 5 Miami-Dade beaches for too much fecal matter
The Department of Health in Miami-Dade County on Wednesday posted swimming advisories for five Miami-Dade beaches for too much fecal matter.
The beaches in or near Key Biscayne (Crandon North, Virginia Key, Key Biscayne Beach Club, Cape Florida) were joined by Surfside 93rd Street as waters the DOH recommends swimmers avoid.
The bacteria enterococci count in the waters at these beaches, according to the DOH, “may pose an increased risk of illness...”
