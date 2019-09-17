Key Biscayne

All the swimming advisories for Miami-Dade beaches have been lifted (for now)

Why do they close beaches in Florida?

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection frequently monitors water quality, and routinely collects algal bloom samples. When toxicity levels present a risk to human health, the state will issue advisories and may also post warning signs. By
The swimming advisories for Virginia Key Beach, Crandon North and Crandon South have been lifted, the Department of Health in Miami-Dade County announced Tuesday afternoon.

So, there are no swimming advisories in Miami-Dade for having too much enterococci bacteria.

Many of the beaches have been closed throughout the summer due to the bacteria.

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
