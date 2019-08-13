Swimming advisory lifted for both Crandon Park beaches in Key Biscayne

Crandon North Beach has been one of the epicenters of feces this year.

The swimming advisories that recommended avoiding waters off Crandon North and Crandon South beaches in Key Biscayne have been lifted, the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade announced Tuesday afternoon.

Two consecutive days of testing found the waters under the contamination bar for enterococci bacteria. Crandon South had been under a swimming advisory since Aug. 2. Crandon North was put under the same advisory last Wednesday.

