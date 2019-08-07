Now, both of Key Biscayne’s Crandon beaches have too much poop for swimming

Both Crandon Sourth Beach and Crandon North Beach are under no swimming advisories as of Wednesday afternoon. Miami Herald file

Key Biscayne’s Crandon North Beach has too much poop in the water for safe swimming, just like Crandon South Beach, according to a Wednesday afternoon swimming advisory from the Florida Department of Health of Miami-Dade.

Crandon South has been under a swimming advisory since Friday. Both have more than 70 units of enterococci bacteria per 100 milliliters. That’s intestinal tract bacteria and that much of it, the DOH says, “is an indicator of fecal pollution, which may come from storm water runoff, wildlife, pets and human sewage.”

Also over 70 units of enterococci, according to the DOH’s Florida Healthy Beaches Program, are Virginia Beach on Virginia Key and Collins Park on Miami Beach at 21st Street. No advisories have been issued for either area, however.

3/ Unsafe water warnings went up last Friday and subsequent tests continued to show failing marks. Environmental health chief Samir Elmir says testers reported strong rotten egg smells. Today's warning extends the advisories to 11 consecutive days. — KeyNews (@KBKeyNews) August 7, 2019