High poop level warning for one popular beach still in effect. Another is given OK

Why do they close beaches in Florida? The Florida Department of Environmental Protection frequently monitor water quality, and routinely collect algal bloom samples. When toxicity levels present a risk to human health, the state will issue advisories and may also post warning signs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Florida Department of Environmental Protection frequently monitor water quality, and routinely collect algal bloom samples. When toxicity levels present a risk to human health, the state will issue advisories and may also post warning signs.

The Florida Department of Health lifted a swimming advisory Tuesday for Haulover Beach South after recent tests showed that bacteria levels were back to normal.

The swimming advisory remained in effect for Crandon Beach South.

Swimming advisories were issued for both popular beaches Friday because tests showed excess fecal matter in the water.

The health department routinely collects samples at certain beaches to test if the enterococci bacteria levels meet recreational quality standards.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

High levels of the bacteria increases the risk of people getting sick.

While its not clear what prompted the higher levels at these two beaches, the bacteria can come from storm water runoff, wildlife, pets and human sewage.

For more information call the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County at 305-324-2400.