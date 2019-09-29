Kendall

Roads closed and Special Response Team called out to apartment complex for incident

The Miami-Dade Special Response Team has been called into a Sunday incident at a Kendall apartment complex.

Details on the incident aren’t known. But Miami-Dade police asked the public to avoid Southwest 122nd Street between 88th and 92nd Avenues, between which sits Waterford Point Apartments, 8960 SW 122nd Ave.

Residents began Tweeting photos and video of Miami-Dade officers and SRT personnel at the apartments late Sunday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more is learned.

