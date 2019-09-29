Husband kills wife of 33 years and mother of 5, then shoots himself in their house

MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more.

A husband killed his wife before shooting himself in their Liberty City home Saturday night, Miami-Dade police say.

Miami-Dade property records and Facebook posts and Facebook live videos from friends and children identify the couple as grandparents Eddie Harris and Shanica Harris, married for 33 years and parents of five adult children.

Miami-Dade police say around 8:51 p.m., when officers answered a 911 call about a shooting inside a residence two men running from the scene told police there were two children still in the house. Special Response Team members and hostage negotiators were called to 6004 NW 23rd AVe..

SRT members got the kids, aged 6 and 9, out through a window. Once inside, they found a woman fatally shot and a man suffering what a gunshot wound that appeared self-inflicted.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The last post on Shanica Harris’ Facebook page shows off the Mercedes she says Eddie bought her last week.