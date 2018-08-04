Rabies alert for parts of Miami-Dade extended after a third raccoon tests positive

Another rabid raccoon has been captured in the same Kendall area that had led to a second rabies alert in July.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County announced Saturday that a third raccoon has tested positive for rabies and has extended its alert another 60 days, which brings it to Nov. 1.

The previous alert was to expire Sept. 2.

The affected areas are in the boundaries of Southwest 152nd Street to the north; Southwest 187th Street to the south; Southwest 117th Avenue to the east; and Southwest 137th Avenue to the west.

According to the department’s release, Miami-Dade Animal Services is looking to identify any individuals who might have been exposed to the animal.

The Florida Department of Health warns that rabid animals can infect your pets or other wild animals that have not been vaccinated against rabies, a disease of the nervous system than can be fatal to people and animals.

Tips

▪ All domestic animals should be vaccinated against rabies.

▪ Avoid contact with wildlife including raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes. Teach your kids to avoid handling unfamiliar animals.

▪ Keep an eye on your pets when they are in your yard so they don’t come into contact with wild animals.

▪ Keep your garbage can lids closed when you put your trash out for pickup. Don’t litter. Your trash can be a food source for racoons.

▪ If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, immediately seek veterinary assistance for the animal and contact Miami-Dade Animal Services at 3-1-1.

▪ You can also call 3-1-1 to report any stray dogs in your neighborhood.

▪ Need a wildlife trapper? Visit https://public.myfwc.com/HGM/NWT/NWTSearch.aspx

▪ Been bitten or scratched? Seek medical attention and report the injury to the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County at 305-324-2400.

▪ More information on rabies: http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/rabies/index.html or call the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County at 305-324-2400, or Animal Services at 3-1-1.