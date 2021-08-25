A man was killed, another hurt when their BMW was shot at on Florida’s Turnpike, FHP says

The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a 2018-2021 midnight blue Infinity Q60, similar to the one pictured. Investigators say it may have been involved in a shooting on Florida’s Turnpike in Broward on July 31, 2021. Florida Highway Patrol

One man was killed and another was hurt when someone opened fire on their black BMW as they headed south on Florida’s Turnpike in Broward last month, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The shooting, which happened about 4:30 a.m. on July 31, caused the 37-year-old driver to strike the right-side guardrail. The car then overturned in the area of Mile Marker 53, just north of The Guitar Hotel (in Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood).

The driver, whom FHP did not identify, died. His 38-year-old passenger was injured.

On Wednesday, FHP released a blurry photo of a 2018-2021 midnight blue Infinity Q60 that investigators say was in the area at the time of the shooting.

The car in question has aftermarket headlights and fog lights that illuminate with a blue tint, FHP said.

Anyone who may have been in the area or witnessed the incident is asked to call FHP at *347 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).