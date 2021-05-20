Everglades brush fires burning up about 65 acres were set intentionally, investigators say

A wildfire burns near Sisal Pond in the Everglades National Park. Federal and state investigators classified a series of similar fires that burned dozens of acres within the park between February and April 2021 as arson.

A series of fires in Everglades National Park that burned dozens of acres from February to April were intentionally set, according to federal and state investigators.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the National Park Service and the Florida Department of Financial Services Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives now are offering an award of up to $10,000 for any information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for the fires.

“Within the last three months, there have been numerous fires intentionally set in the vicinity of the main park road (State Road 9336) and adjacent roads of Everglades National Park,” the ATF said in a statement released Thursday. “These areas are easily accessed through the Homestead entrance of the park.”

The fires burned up a total of about 65 acres of brush, according to the ATF.

“In addition to potentially damaging park resources and endangering park visitors and staff, these fires have cost the park hundreds of thousands of dollars for suppression,” the ATF and the Park Service said in a joint statement. “As South Florida enters into the driest part of the year, the risk of damaging wildfire increases.”

A map shows areas where several wildfires burned in the Everglades National Park between February and April 2021. Federal and state investigators say the fires were intentionally set. ATF

The investigation does not include a large wildfire that burned for about two weeks that forced authorities to close down Card Sound Road in and out of the Keys in early May, ATF spokeswoman Clara Himel said.

That fire began April 30 on the east side of Card Sound Road and grew to a total of 13,032 acres before firefighters brought it under control on May 13, said Scott Peterich, spokesman for the Florida Forest Service, one of the several agencies that battled the blaze.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the Everglades National Park fires to call either of the following numbers: ATF at (888) 283-3473; National Parks Service Investigative Tip Line at (888) 653-0009; or the Florida Department of Financial Services at (877) 662-7766.