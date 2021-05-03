Brush fire closes Card Sound Road into the Florida Keys

Florida Forest Service firefighters work to contain a brush fire along Card Sound Road Monday, May 3, 2021. Card Sound Road is one of two arteries leading in and out of the Florida Keys.

Card Sound Road, one of the two roads leading in and out of the Florida Keys, was closed Monday morning as Miami-Dade County and Florida Forest Service firefighters battled a brush fire.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced the road was closed around 10:45 a.m. At noon, it was still shut down, and the sheriff’s office said it could be a while until it is reopened.

Most people traveling to and from the Keys take the 18 Mile Stretch of U.S. 1, which leads from Florida City to Key Largo. But drivers can also take Card Sound Road, which also begins in Florida City.

The road leads east to County Road 905, which goes to Key Largo.

Smoke is seen in the distance in a photo from a Florida Department of Transportation traffic camera overlooking Card Sound Road Monday, May 3, 2021. FDOT

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.