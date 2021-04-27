Homestead - South Dade

A 72-year-old South Miami-Dade woman is missing. Police want the public’s help

Maria Urrutia left her home in the 25400 block of Southwest 122nd Place, South Miami-Dade’s Princeton area, around 3:30 p.m. Monday. And that’s the last time anyone has seen the 72-year-old woman.

Police want the public’s help finding her.

Urrutia is five-foot-six and about 160 pounds. She was wearing a head scarf of many colors, gray sweater, black jeans, brown sandals, and had a beige purse.

Anyone knowing anything about her whereabouts should call Miami-Dade police’s special victims bureau/missing person’s squad at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).

