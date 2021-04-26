Video shows 13-year-old girl getting into a blue sedan in Miami. She hasn’t been seen since

Brianna Claro Miami police

Brianna Claro, 13, walks briskly to a waiting blue sedan in front of a Liberty City apartment building, gets in the back passenger seat and the car drives away, surveillance video shows.

That was Friday at about 3:45 p.m. Since then, the teen has not been seen.

On Monday, police reached out to the community for help in finding the girl, who disappeared from 6020 NW 13th St. Police believe the car may have been a four-door Nissan Altima with dark tints.

“Our concern is she is a minor,” said Michael Vega, a Miami spokesman. “Her mom misses her and wants her to come back.”

Vega said it is believed she voluntarily got into someone car.

Her mother Ana Jimenez said her daughter has never left before and she was worried that the teen may be in trouble.

Police confirmed that Brianna was not with her boyfriend, but Jimenez said she had no idea where her daughter could be.

“We’ve called everybody, we’ve searched everywhere... we’ve done everything possible, I’m doing everything that’s in my hands,” she said.

Jimenez said her daughter, who has a 10-year-old brother, usually spent most of her free time on the computer.

Brianna is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and hair and was last seen wearing a burgundy school uniform sweater (The SEED School of Miami) with khaki school pants and black Nike sliders.

Anyone with information is asked to call 305-603-6300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

