Gunfire sensor leads Miami-Dade police to dead man in car, officials say

A man was found dead with gunshot wounds in South Miami-Dade Monday afternoon, according to Miami-Dade police.

The incident happened at around 1:32 p.m. at 10415 SW 170th Terrace, a residential neighborhood in West Perrine.

Police arrived after they received a “ShotSpotter” alert— an acoustic gun detection system that was installed in 2017 across Miami-Dade. The system allows police to monitor potential shootings in real time and alerts police when it detects gunshots.

That’s when a man, who has not been identified, was found in the car at around 1:32 p.m. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and determined the man was dead.

Monday’s shooting follows an unrelated shooting that happened Sunday near Northwest 55th Street and Sixth Place. Police say officers also followed a ShotSpotter alert at about 7 p.m. and found two people shot. They were taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police are investigating both shootings. There were no other details available as of Monday evening.