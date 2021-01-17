Saturday night shooting injures three people in Miami near I-95, police say

Three people were shot Saturday night in an area one block off busy Northwest 54th Street and truly within a stone’s throw of Interstate 95, Miami police said.

As of Sunday morning, police didn’t know the condition of the wounded, each of which went to Jackson Memorial Hospital. One walked into Jackson on his own.

Meanwhile, back around Northwest 55th Street and Sixth Place, cops followed a ShotSpotter alert at about 7 p.m. to find two people shot. They were taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson.