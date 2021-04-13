One man dead, two injured in Hialeah Gardens afternoon shooting, reports say 

Miami-Dade police are investigating a Hialeah Gardens shooting that killed a man and sent critically injured two others. ARCHIVO DEL MIAMI HERALD

A shooting at a bus stop in Hialeah Gardens left one man dead and two injured Tuesday afternoon, reports say.

Around 2 p.m., police were called to a shooting in the area of Northwest 138th Street and 107th Avenue, CBS 4 reported. One unidentified man had been killed in the middle of the road while two others were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

A witness told Local 10 News that while at a bus stop, a shooter stood near the victim before suddenly firing at him and running off.

Miami-Dade police said the homicide unit was at the scene and is investigating the crime. Detectives do not yet have any details on the cause of the shooting.

No information has been given on any possible suspects or if one is being pursued.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.