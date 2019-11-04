Hialeah

Armed robbery in front of church and school ends with possible fatal shooting, cops say

An armed robbery in front of a church that also houses a school ended with two people shot and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, Hialeah police say.

One person was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson with life-threatening injuries.

This all happened Monday afternoon at 6491 W. Second Ave., the address for the Eternal Word of Life and Little Angels Christian School.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

