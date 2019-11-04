One dead, two in critical condition after shooting near a funeral home, police say

A shooting in Brownsville left one man dead and two others taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition, Miami-Dade police say.

According to police, a shots fired call at 4:51 p.m. drew officers to Northwest 53rd Street and 21st Avenue, where they found one man dead inside a car. Two other men lay shot in two different locations nearby.

Miami Herald news partner CBS4’s Ty Russell reports a nearby funeral home’s staff told the funeral director that one of the surviving gunshot victims made it to the door of the funeral home before collapsing —that ended the viewing going on inside.

“We were able to determine that they were all related,” said Miami-Dade Detective Alvaro Zabaleta. “We just don’t know what happened yet.”

