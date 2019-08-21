Want 99-cent gas? You’ll have to brave Hialeah traffic to get it

UniVista Insurance is offering fuel for 99 cent per gallon at a Hialeah gas station Thursday. The event is for two hours. El Nuevo Herald File

Don’t want to pay $2.46 for gas?

UniVista Insurance is offering fuel for 99 cent a gallon at a Hialeah gas station later Thursday.

The Marathon gas station, 1598 W. 68th St., is offering the discounted fuel for only two hours — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The discounted gas is on a first-come, first-served basis, and there is a 10 gallon limit per vehicle.

Drivers will have to pay inside the gas station with cash or credit card, according to a news release. Drivers will also not be allowed to fill containers of any kind with gas.

The cheap gas is in celebration of UniVista’s 10 year anniversary, the launch of UniVista TV and the new school year. Those who attend the event will also have the opportunity to meet UniVista TV personalities like Jose Carlucho and receive giveaway bags.

But if you want to get those savings, plan to get there early.

In June, the insurance company gave cheap gas by Southwest 87th Avenue and Eighth Street and the line of cars looked like South Florida was in the middle of hurricane preparations. It also caused traffic headaches on surrounding roads.

Drivers who don’t want to deal with backed-up traffic Thursday may want to avoid the area around the Hialeah station.

