There’s a new way to pay for your Metrorail ride — and you’re staring at it right now

Miami-Dade debuts new Metrorail train cars Miami-Dade County rolls out its long-awaited new Metrorail cars on Nov. 30, 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami-Dade County rolls out its long-awaited new Metrorail cars on Nov. 30, 2017.

Who said you can’t do everything with your phone? Now, you can even pay for a Metrorail ride.

Starting Wednesday, riders who have an Android phone will be able to pay their fare with Google Pay at all 23 stations. Frequent riders will be able to get the day pass digitally though other options, like the monthly pass, won’t be available yet, according to Pepe Xicohtencatl, a Google spokesman.

The first two single rides will each cost $2.25, the same amount as a standard ticket on a physical card, according to a Google news release. A third tap will then charge $1.15, turning the digital pass into the equivalent of a $5.65 day pass. All other taps that day will be covered by the digital day pass.

How does it work?

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

1. Make sure your phone is equipped with NFC capabilities. Most modern Android phones including the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a have it. You can check this by opening your Settings app and click “Connected devices.” If you don’t see this option, look for a similar phrase like “Wireless & networks,” “Connections,” or “NFC.” You might need to tap More to see other settings. If you see “NFC” or similar options, your phone is eligible.

2. Download the Free Google Pay app from the Google Play store.

3. Take a few minutes to set up your account and link an active and eligible credit or debit card.

4. Tap your phone on the turnstiles and walk in.

The future is tap and pay

The Miami-Dade Metrorail moves up to three million people every week and officials are hoping this new tap-and-pay system will make traveling by transit quicker and easier.

“My administration has been clearly focused on incorporating innovative technologies to make public transportation both hassle-free and appealing,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez in a news release. “The launch of contactless payment for our transit riders marks a great step forward for Miami-Dade County.”

The tech upgrade is part of Miami-Dade Transit’s contactless payments rollout, Xicohtencatl said, which will eventually give riders the ability to pay with other virtual wallets like Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Fitbit Pay.

The service may eventually be extended to other transit services like buses.

It’s still unclear how much the tech upgrade is costing the county. Miami-Dade County transit officials were not immediately available for comment.

To learn more about Google Pay, visit pay.google.com/about/learn