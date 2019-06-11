Road rage incident ends with someone shooting a BB gun at another car, police say

Is the light green? Go! When traffic lights turn green, distracted Miamians do not necessarily go, creating more traffic and road rage woes. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK When traffic lights turn green, distracted Miamians do not necessarily go, creating more traffic and road rage woes.

Police are blaming a car being shot by a BB gun on a busy Hialeah thoroughfare Tuesday afternoon on “road rage.”

While police did not say what led to the incident, the department said the dispute ended when someone in “one of the vehicles involved fired a BB gun at the victim’s vehicle.”

“Fortunately, there are no injuries,” police said.

The shooting happened in the area of West 16th Avenue and Okeechobee Road.

Police said officers “were able to catch up with the suspects” and several people were detained at Southeast Fourth Avenue and Fifth Street.