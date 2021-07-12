Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Edison - Liberty City

One man dead after a Monday shooting at a North Miami-Dade grocery store, cops say

A Monday morning shooting killed a man at a North Miami-Dade grocery store, Miami-Dade police say.

When police got to J’s Food Market, 7606 NW 17th Ave., around 7:35 a.m. to investigate a shots-fired call, they found a shot man and the shooter gone. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s efforts couldn’t save the victim, whose name hasn’t been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.

Read Next
Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service