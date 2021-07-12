A gunman shot into a Broward apartment building from a passing car, cops say

A shooter in a car fired three times at an apartment building, sending one bullet through a window and into an apartment ceiling, Davie police said.

They want the public’s help finding the gunman.

No one was hurt. The bullets flew toward an apartment building in the Playland Village area, the 3800 block of Southwest 60th Terrace, Sunday night between 7:30 and 8. Monday, the agency released a video and a video still. The car appears to be a light blue four-door sedan.

Anyone who knows anything about this can call Davie police at 954-693-8200.