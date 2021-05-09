A Miami woman is almost 100-years-old. She’s now missing and police want your help

Nobody has seen 96-year-old Charite Ernest since early Saturday afternoon.

Miami police now want the public’s help finding the woman — who was last seen around 2 p.m. at 72 Northwest 68th Terrace — near the borders of the Little River and Little Haiti neighborhoods.

Ernest stands at 5-foot-4 and weighs 150 pounds. She also was wearing a blue dress and a blue bandana with a white design.

Anyone who knows anything about her whereabouts should call Miami police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111. You can also call Miami Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.