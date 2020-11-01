Edison - Liberty City
A 12-year-old boy is missing in Miami. Police want the public’s help finding him
Around midnight as Halloween ended, 12-year-old Renard Bonham wore a gray and black hoodie, red, white and blue shorts, black Fila socks and Puma sandals.
That’s the last anyone has seen of Renard.
Renard stands 5-foot-5 and weighs 80 pounds. Police say he lives in the 1800 block of Northwest 60th Street in Miami.
Anyone who knows anything about Renard’s whereabouts should call Miami police at 305-579-6111 or the Missing Person Detail, 305-603-6300.
