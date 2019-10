SHARE COPY LINK

Meline Adelin Bien-Aime, 84, was shoeless and wearing a pink night gown Tuesday around 9 p.m.

Nobody’s seen her since. Miami police want help finding her.

Bien-Aime’s likely in or near the Little Haiti area and might have a pillow and blanket. She’s 5-4, and around 190 pounds.

Anyone who might know where she has been or where she is can call Miami police at 305-603-6300 or 305-603-6310.

