Downtown Miami
Miami police looking for an 11-year-old possibly taken in a parental abduction
An 11-year-old boy, a 58-year-old man and a white Ford pickup truck are the subjects of a Miami police missing person’s alert.
Police on Saturday night say the possible parental abduction involves Jameson Denis-Bey, 11, last seen in the 300 block of Northwest Eighth Street, where father Claxton Copeland EL Jr. lives in an apartment. Copeland and Jameson were in in a white 1999 Ford F-150 with Florida tag 302WA.
Anyone with knowledge of their whereabouts can call Miami police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.
In April, Copeland was arrested on charges of domestic violence battery and false imprisonment. The case ended in no action when the state attorney’s office decided against filing formal charges.
