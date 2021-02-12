Unusual park zoning swap clears way for approval of Jungle Island hotel, resort plan

An architectural rendering shows a conceptual design for a planned hotel atop a parking garage at the Jungle Island attraction on Watson Island. The hotel design is not final. EoA Group

Miami commissioners on Thursday okayed an unusual zoning swap that clears the way for final approval of an ambitious plan to transform Jungle Island into an “eco-adventure” resort with a new hotel.

After a brief discussion, the commission voted 5-0 to rezone the Watson Island attraction’s parking garage, which is oddly classified as park space, for commercial use to allow hotel construction. The planned hotel would be built over the garage.

The commission also unanimously approved designation of Hobie Beach, along the south side of the Rickenbacker Causeway, as a park. The popular beach has never carried a legal designation because of an oversight.

The swap was designed to fulfill a vaguely worded “no net loss” policy that requires that lost park space in one area of the city be replaced with an equal amount of green space elsewhere within municipal boundaries, planners say.

But new Miami planning director Cesar Garcia-Pons told commissioners the Jungle Island deal will not set a precedent because it will not be repeated. Garcia-Pons pledged that in the future the city will not seek to offset loss of park space in one area by reclassifying land elsewhere that’s already being used for recreation in some official capacity but not zoned as a park.

The commission last month put off a vote on the question out of concern that it violated the spirit of the park policy. Commissioners said Garcia-Pons’ assurance satisfied their concerns.

“We are not losing park space and we’re not gaining park space,” said Commissioner Ken Russell, whose district includes both Watson Island and Hobie Beach. “I’m OK with that.”

Commissioner Manolo Reyes had expressed concern over whether the park-swap strategy could set a precedent for a controversial plan, which he opposes, to convert the city’s Melreese golf course into a commercial development and a soccer stadium for the new major league soccer Inter Miami franchise. He also voted yes after Garcia-Pons’ assurance.

The Jungle Island zoning swap is set for a second and final vote on Feb. 25, when the commission is also scheduled to take a second and final vote on the overall plan for a hotel and a series of new recreational features at the city-owned property, including a zip-line course.

The commission approved the broad plan on a first reading last month but conditioned final approval on Jungle Island’s operators paying overdue rent to the city. The attraction’s operators say they were unable to pay full rent because the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the attraction to remain closed for most of the past year.

On Thursday, Jungle Island’s attorney, Spencer Crowley, assured commissioners that his clients will cut a check for the amount before then. City administrators say updated calculations show the full amount due is $804,000.

“We expect to be paid an the agreement signed in blood,” said Commissioner Joe Carollo.