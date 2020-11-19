Downtown Miami
A mysterious death is detouring traffic at the Brickell Bridge in downtown Miami
The northbound lanes of the Brickell Bridge are closed for a death investigation as Thursday’s rush hour starts, Miami police say.
A woman’s body was found on the lower level of a building on Biscayne Boulevard Way around 4:50 a.m.
“It is unknown at this time if she plunged to her death willingly or unwillingly. As of now, it is a death investigation,” Officer Kenia Fellat said via email.
This breaking story will be updated.
