This is bad news for rush-hour drivers. Downtown Miami bridge is stuck in up position
Drivers, your morning commute is about to get worse. The Second Avenue Bridge that spans the Miami River between Brickell and downtown is broken and closed for repairs Wednesday morning.
The bridge was shut down late Tuesday night after a mechanical problem left it in the up position, according to Commissioner Eileen Higgins. She said an expert is being flown in Wednesday to repair it.
“Pls plan alternate route for a.m. rush!” Higgins tweeted.
Miami police will be helping to redirect traffic, but drivers are asked to take alternate routes.
Alternatives include the Brickell Avenue and South Miami Avenue bridges.
