Downtown Miami

This is bad news for rush-hour drivers. Downtown Miami bridge is stuck in up position

A look at Brickell City Centre

Brickell City Centre, a mixed-use complex of luxury condos, office buildings, hotel and shopping center, is expected to transform Brickell to a work and live, shop and dine nexus. The project was still under construction in this May 2016 video. By
Up Next
Brickell City Centre, a mixed-use complex of luxury condos, office buildings, hotel and shopping center, is expected to transform Brickell to a work and live, shop and dine nexus. The project was still under construction in this May 2016 video. By

Drivers, your morning commute is about to get worse. The Second Avenue Bridge that spans the Miami River between Brickell and downtown is broken and closed for repairs Wednesday morning.

The bridge was shut down late Tuesday night after a mechanical problem left it in the up position, according to Commissioner Eileen Higgins. She said an expert is being flown in Wednesday to repair it.

“Pls plan alternate route for a.m. rush!” Higgins tweeted.

Miami police will be helping to redirect traffic, but drivers are asked to take alternate routes.

Alternatives include the Brickell Avenue and South Miami Avenue bridges.

Related stories from Miami Herald
Profile Image of Michelle Marchante
Michelle Marchante
Real Time/Breaking News Reporter. There’s never a dull moment in Florida — and I cover it. Graduated with honors from Florida International University. Find me on Twitter @TweetMichelleM
  Comments  