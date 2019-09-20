Miami-Dade County
Pedestrian struck by a garbage truck in Miami, and police have shut down area streets
MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck a by a garbage truck early Friday morning near Overtown.
The accident happened along Northwest 10th Avenue. Police have closed off 10th Avenue between 11 and 15th streets.
The pedestrian was taken to Jackson Memorial Ryder Trauma, according to the Miami Police Department.
The person’s identity is still unknown.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes.
