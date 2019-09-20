The coming Miami Triathlon will shut down roads as racers swim, bike and run 

A triathlon is a great escape to Miami Over 1,750 athletes, representing 26 countries, came to Miami for the Mack Cycle Escape to Miami Triathlon on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Over 1,750 athletes, representing 26 countries, came to Miami for the Mack Cycle Escape to Miami Triathlon on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018.

Expect Sunday traffic to be a little heavier than usual as the Escape to Miami Triathlon closes some streets.

Sunday’s triathlon will run from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., starting at Escape Island in Biscayne Bay and finishing at Margaret Pace Park. More than 2,000 triathletes are expected to participate, Miami police said.

The two courses, International and Sprint, start on the island where racers will swim 0.9 or 0.25 miles back to Miami across the bay north of the Venetian and MacArthur causeways. They will come ashore at Margaret Pace Park at Northeast 17th Street and North Bayshore Drive.

The competitors will then mount their bicycles and travel west on Northwest 18th Street to Second Avenue, turn right and go north on 2nd Avenue to Northeast 36th Street.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

They will continue east on 36th Street into Miami Beach via the Julia Tuttle Causeway. The bike course returns from Miami Beach west on the Tuttle and exits at Biscayne Boulevard, back to Federal Highway.

The course turns north to Northeast 47th Street and turns around back south on the same course, back into the park.

Next is the run portion of the triathlon which begins at Margaret Pace Park. The run starts southbound on North Bayshore Drive to Northeast 13th Street and goes east on the MacArthur Causeway.

The athletes will turn around at Star Island for a return to the finish line via the same course and finish at Margaret Pace Park.

The triathlon won’t be the only thing slowing down traffic near and around Miami in the coming weeks.

The Florida Department of Transportation and Miami-Dade Expressway Authority will be erecting five overhead signs over Interstate 95 and will need to close northbound and southbound lanes in certain sections of the interstate for safety in the coming weeks.