Miami construction never sleeps as parts of I-95 will close next week for a big project

Driving in and out of downtown Miami will be quite the challenge over the next three weeks with parts of Interstate 95 shutting down for construction. If you’re staying late at work, arriving early at work, or out for a bit of nightlife, get ready to be detoured.

The Florida Department of Transportation and Miami-Dade Expressway Authority will be erecting five overhead signs over I-95 in the next three weeks as part of a major I-395 reconstruction project.

To do it safely, northbound and southbound lanes in certain sections of I-95 will be closed on certain days during coming weeks.

On Sept. 23, 24 and 26, all southbound 95 Express Lanes will be closed from the Golden Glades Interchange to State Road 112 between 9 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. On those same days, all southbound I-95 lanes will be closed from SR 112/I-195 to SR 836/I-395 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. The ramps on SR 112 and I-195 to southbound I-95 will be closed.

If this interferes with any of your plans, here are some quick detours around the closure:

Drivers on southbound I-95 can:

▪ Exit at the eastbound I-195 ramp, then exit at North Miami Avenue

▪ Go south on North Miami Avenue, then turn left on NE 14th Street

▪ Turn right on NE Second Avenue, then turn right on NE 13th Street

▪ Turn left on NE First Avenue to access I-395 west and then enter the southbound I-95 ramp

Drivers on eastbound SR 112 can:

▪ Exit at NW 12th Avenue; then go south on 12th Avenue

▪ Access the eastbound SR 836 ramp, then enter the southbound I-95 ramp

Drivers on westbound I-195/Julia Tuttle Causeway can:

▪ Exit at Biscayne Boulevard and head south, then turn right on NE 13th Street

▪ Turn left on NE First Avenue to access I-395 west and then enter the southbound I-95 ramp

All southbound I-95 lanes will be closed from from SR 112/I-195 to SR 836/I-395 on Sept. 23, 24 and 26 during nighttime hours. FDOT/MDX

On Sept. 25, Oct. 1 through 3, Oct. 9 and Oct. 10, all northbound I-95 lanes will be closed from SR 836/I-395 to SR 112/I-195 between 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. The ramps on SR 836 and I-395 to northbound I-95 will be closed.

Here are some detours around the closure:

Drivers on northbound I-95 can:

▪ Access the eastbound I-395 ramp and then exit at Biscayne Boulevard

▪ Go north on Biscayne Boulevard and access the westbound I-195 entrance ramp

▪ Access the northbound I-95 entrance ramp

Drivers on eastbound SR 836 can:

▪ Exit at NW 27th Avenue, then go north on 27th Avenue

▪ Enter the eastbound SR 112 ramp to access the northbound I-95 entrance ramp

Drivers on Miami Beach can:

▪ Access SR 907/Alton Road to westbound I-195/Julia Tuttle Causeway

▪ Access the northbound I-95 ramp

All northbound I-95 lanes will be closed from SR 836/I-395 to SR 112/I-195 on Sept. 25, Oct. 1 through 3, Oct. 9 and Oct. 10 during nighttime hours. FDOT/MDX