A car plunged into a canal off Florida’s Turnpike. Divers pulled a person out

A person was pulled out of a canal by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue divers early Tuesday morning in Doral next to Florida’s Turnpike.

The call came in right before 6 a.m., according to a fire-rescue spokesman.

The car went off the road at the northbound on-ramp to the turnpike at Northwest 74th street, according to Miami Herald News partner CBS4.

Video taken by local news stations shows the Florida Highway Patrol also at the scene.

The person was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert in serious condition, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The on-ramp remains closed to traffic.

