Key Largo car crash on U.S. 1 leaves 1 person dead

A two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Key Largo left one person dead, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office reported the crash at about 2:30 p.m., saying it involved a truck that had rolled over and for drivers on U.S. 1 to expect delays. The crash happened at Mile Marker 94 on U.S. 1.

Details of the crash weren’t immediately available from police.

All lanes were open by 5:15 p.m.

Also on Monday, the Florida Highway Patrol dealt with a vehicle fire at about 11: 15 a.m. in Marathon that closed lanes for a time but no injuries were reported.

The northbound lanes were initially blocked, but traffic was redirected northbound through the southbound lanes, according to the FHP.

The driver of the 2011 Freightliner van was Pablo Raul Yacoub, 28, of Miami.

Police noticed smoke north of mile marker 49 and found the vehicle engulfed. Firefighters were already on the scene.

A vehicle fire in Marathon on Monday, July 29, 2019, caused no injuries, police said. Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Yacoub told police he was driving and had smelled gas when another driver pulled next to him and told him that there was a fire under the vehicle.

Yacoub stopped and stepped out of the vehicle.

Earlier this month, a fatal crash in Key Largo left a mother dead and her toddler recovering from injuries.

The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. July 11 at mile marker 103 on U.S. 1, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Stacey Lopez, 30, was declared dead at the scene. Lopez’s passenger, her 2-year-old daughter, Naileya Clements, was flown by helicopter air ambulance to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

Lopez was not wearing a seat belt, but Clements was in a child safety seat in the back seat of the car.

According to an FHP report, Lopez was driving southbound on U.S. 1 in a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze when she was hit by a 2006 Toyota Corolla, driven by Joel Sol, 63, from Islamorada, that was pulling out of Snapper Lane, a side street off the highway.

Lopez then veered left and crossed the grassy median that separates north and southbound traffic and drove into the path of the northbound Volvo tanker truck, driven by Saul Gonzalez, 52, of Miramar, according to the FHP report.

The truck hit the front passenger side of the Cruze.