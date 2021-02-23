Chapman Field Park in Coral Gables just closed. Here are options and what comes next

In this file photo, Christopher Ramos, then-10, rode a paddleboard behind his brothers at the Chapman Field Park in Coral Gables on March 23, 2016. The park and waterways are a popular nature attraction and are undergoing renovations from February to July 2021. Miami Herald file

Wondering why you can’t use Chapman Field Park, a popular nature-themed attraction in Coral Gables, as South Florida is feeling a burst of “early summer” heat?

Those waterways sure could feel nice. And they will, again, Miami-Dade County Parks people insist.

Chapman Field Park closed Monday for renovations and updates to the roadways, parking areas and other areas. Construction is expected to continue at the 566-acre waterfront park, at leafy and shady 13601 Deering Bay Dr. in Coral Gables, until July, according to county spokeswoman Laura Phillips.

What you will see after renovation

Wider sidewalks and new asphalt surfacing for roadways from the bridge to the dog park and from the park entrance to the canoe launch parking lot, for starters, according to the county.

The idea is to enhance public access to the park and also serve as new nature trails for walkers, joggers or cyclists. Thirteen more parking spaces also are planned at the canoe launch lot.

You can also bid farewell to the tall Australian pine trees, considered invasive in Florida. These trees will remain at the park but in a much different form. They will be recycled and made into park benches. A new storm water drainage system is also on tap.

Miami-Dade Parks is working with ATANE Consulting and A.D.A. Engineering on the $1.2 million project.

After this work is completed and the park reopens, more work is planned to revamp the existing baseball field with the first of two planned ball fields projected to open in January 2022. There may also be new open spaces for picnic areas and other activities, according to the county’s construction plans.

CONSTRUCTION UPDATE: On Monday, February 22, 2021, at #ChapmanField Park, construction on roadway and parking renovations and other essential updates at the park will begin. The park will remain closed during the renovations. Please visit https://t.co/eJKtOusgXR for more info. pic.twitter.com/VmVOQaKgA5 — Miami-Dade Parks (@MiamiDadeParks) February 21, 2021

Alternate parks to consider

So where can you go as Chapman gets its face-lift?

Miami-Dade County has these suggestions with their distance from Chapman to help you decide

Want dog parks? Try:

▪ Rockdale Park, 9325 SW 146th St.., Southwest Miami-Dade (3.7 miles).

▪ Perrine Wayside Park, 16425 S. Dixie Hwy., Palmetto Bay (4.8 miles).

▪ South Miami Dog Park, 6380 SW 78th St. (4.5 miles).

▪ Blanche Park, 3045 Shipping Ave., Miami (7.9 miles).

▪ Coconut Grove Dog Park (in David T. Kennedy Park) at 2171 S Bayshore Dr., Miami (8.1 miles).

Canoe/Kayak launch areas? Consider:

▪ Kayak Launch at Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Palmetto Bay (3.1 miles).

▪ Matheson Hammock Park, 9610 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables (3.9 miles).

▪ Lakes by the Bay Park, Cutler Bay, 8551 SW 216th St. (7.5 miles).

▪ Virginia Key Outdoor Center — Kayak Paddleboard and Bike Center, 3801 Rickenbacker Cswy. (14 miles).

▪ Crandon Park Marina and Boat Ramp, 4000 Crandon Blvd. (14 miles).