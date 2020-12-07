Miami Herald Logo
Coral Gables cops are looking for the owners of dogs found running in the rain together

These dogs with signs of ownership were found together by Coral Gables Police Monday morning.
Police found a pair of huskies with signs of ownership that were running in the streets of Coral Gables together. They’d like to find the owner.

One dog appeared to be a white, husky mixed-breed male with a black harness. The other was a white and black husky female with a pink collar. They were in the 500 block of Bird Road, near the Shops at Merrick Park and Coral Gables High School, their intentions unclear.

Anyone with information on the owner can call 305-442-1600.

