‘Marginal risk’ of severe weather in South Florida, with some areas under flood advisory

South Florida’s weather is a mess Monday morning, with the forecast calling for gusty winds, severe thunderstorms and flooding rain. Oh, and a few tornadoes may be possible.

“The Storm Prediction Center is forecasting a MARGINAL RISK of Severe Weather for #SouthFlorida this Monday morning. Isolated severe storms possible with the potential for heavy rain & gusty winds. An isolated tornado or waterspout,” Lissette Gonzalez, meteorologist for Miami Herald news partner CBS4, reported on Twitter.

How much rain are we talking about?

Enough to have the National Weather Service issue an “Urban and Small Stream” Flood Advisory for central Miami-Dade County until at least 9 a.m. The advisory is also in effect for South Broward County until at least 7:15 a.m.

“Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots,” according to the weather service’s hazardous weather outlook.

The weather service says up to two inches of rain has fallen with one to three additional inches expected. That’s enough to cause some urban and small stream flooding in:

Miami, Miami Beach, Homestead, Coral Gables, Key Biscayne, South Miami, Black Point, Kendall, Homestead Miami Speedway, The Redland, Turkey Point, Homestead General Airport, Virginia Key, Doral, Pinecrest, Miami Springs, Sweetwater, Florida City, West Miami and Cutler Bay.

A flood advisory is also in effect for Broward, northern Miami-Dade and and southeastern Palm Beach counties until at least 7:15 a.m.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Davie, Plantation, Sunrise, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach, Delray Beach, Tamarac, Margate, Lighthouse Point, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Highland Beach, Hallandale Beach, Miami Gardens and Lauderhill.

Besides flooding, the weather service says isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out Monday morning in South Florida and that thunderstorms will also be possible through mid-day. Besides possible tornadoes, the thunderstorms may also bring strong gusty winds of up to 60 mph and heavy downpours.

The forecast says there is a 90% chance of rain Monday in Miami-Dade and Broward, with those rain chances slowly decreasing throughout the day to 30%.

Sigh, talk about the Monday blues.