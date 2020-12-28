A warning to residents (and those who run on roads): Coyote sighting reported in Miami

The aerial view of Brickell financial district as seen from Miami’s tallest and latest skyscraper condo, the Brickell Flatiron, on Nov. 7, 2019. cjuste@miamiherald.com

A Monday morning call to Miami police reported a coyote on a Brickell Avenue office building’s property and a social media post indicated the coyote might have headed toward Brickell Key.

A Miami police call report said someone at 701 Brickell Ave. called at 9:02 a.m. to say the coyote was on the property. Police arrived four minutes later to find the coyote already gone, but the report comment says “Coyote is now on SE 8th Street/Brickell Bay Dr.”

That’s less than 200 yards away and on the way to Brickell Key. The Twitter handle “Iheartmiami305” tweeted a note from the Brickell Key Master Association, which manages the island’s common areas, that a non-resident saw a coyote come onto the island after 9 a.m.

“Please take all precautions to safeguard yourselves, residents and their pets,” says the note to residents, which also advises calling police or the Brickell Key Information Center if the coyote is seen.

No injuries, boulders or road runners have been reported in the Brickell vicinity.