A sewer pipe broke in Aventura. A no-swim advisory has been issued for Little Maule Lake

There was a sewer pipe break in Aventura March 15, 2021. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wastewater spilled into a Northeast Miami-Dade lake Monday after a pipe broke in Aventura.

The break prompted the Florida Department of Health in Miami to issue a no-swim advisory for Little Maule Lake and surrounding waters.

Crews responded Monday to fix the 18-inch wastewater pipe at 7900 Island Blvd.

According to the health department, the pipe was already part of a plan to upgrade and replace the pipeline. Construction is expected to begin in the next 30 days.

The no-swim advisory also warns people to avoid other water activities including fishing and boating.

“Making infrastructure repairs to aging wastewater pipes is a critical priority to protect our clean water and ensure the health of Biscayne Bay,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava in a news release. “My administration is working urgently to identify, repair and replace pipes starting with our most vulnerable infrastructure; this particular pipe has already been prioritized and the upgrade will begin in the next month.”

The water will be tested until it is clear for two consecutive days.