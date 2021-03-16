Aventura - Sunny Isles
A sewer pipe broke in Aventura. A no-swim advisory has been issued for Little Maule Lake
Wastewater spilled into a Northeast Miami-Dade lake Monday after a pipe broke in Aventura.
The break prompted the Florida Department of Health in Miami to issue a no-swim advisory for Little Maule Lake and surrounding waters.
Crews responded Monday to fix the 18-inch wastewater pipe at 7900 Island Blvd.
According to the health department, the pipe was already part of a plan to upgrade and replace the pipeline. Construction is expected to begin in the next 30 days.
The no-swim advisory also warns people to avoid other water activities including fishing and boating.
“Making infrastructure repairs to aging wastewater pipes is a critical priority to protect our clean water and ensure the health of Biscayne Bay,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava in a news release. “My administration is working urgently to identify, repair and replace pipes starting with our most vulnerable infrastructure; this particular pipe has already been prioritized and the upgrade will begin in the next month.”
The water will be tested until it is clear for two consecutive days.
