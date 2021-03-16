Aventura - Sunny Isles

A sewer pipe broke in Aventura. A no-swim advisory has been issued for Little Maule Lake

There was a sewer pipe break in Aventura March 15, 2021.

Wastewater spilled into a Northeast Miami-Dade lake Monday after a pipe broke in Aventura.

The break prompted the Florida Department of Health in Miami to issue a no-swim advisory for Little Maule Lake and surrounding waters.

Crews responded Monday to fix the 18-inch wastewater pipe at 7900 Island Blvd.

According to the health department, the pipe was already part of a plan to upgrade and replace the pipeline. Construction is expected to begin in the next 30 days.

The no-swim advisory also warns people to avoid other water activities including fishing and boating.

“Making infrastructure repairs to aging wastewater pipes is a critical priority to protect our clean water and ensure the health of Biscayne Bay,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava in a news release. “My administration is working urgently to identify, repair and replace pipes starting with our most vulnerable infrastructure; this particular pipe has already been prioritized and the upgrade will begin in the next month.”

The water will be tested until it is clear for two consecutive days.

Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.
