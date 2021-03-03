Wastewater pipe break prompts advisory to stay out of the water in parts of Miami Beach

There was a wastewater force main break Tuesday along Dade Boulevard between West Avenue and Bay Road in Miami Beach. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Miami Beach is warning people to stay out of the water off of the Purdy Avenue Boat Ramp and the waterway south of Sunset Island #4.

That’s because there was a wastewater force main break Tuesday along Dade Boulevard between West Avenue and Bay Road.

The city said Wednesday that public works employees “quickly identified the break and the water treatment systems were immediately turned off and the outfalls were plugged.”

Advisories, which include recreational activities such as swimming, will be posted in the affected areas.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Kevin Pulido in the city’s Neighborhood Affairs Division at KevinPulido@miamibeachfl.gov or 305-673-7000 Ext. 22112.