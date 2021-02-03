Aventura - Sunny Isles
Shooting involving FHP shuts down a major Biscayne Boulevard intersection at rush hour
A Florida Highway Patrol trooper shot a subject in Aventura Wednesday afternoon, the agency said.
The resulting investigatinon by FHP and Miami-Dade police has shut down traffic in all directions around the intersection of Miami Gardens Drive and Biscayne Boulevard as Wednesday afternoon rush hour starts.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took the subject was taken to Aventura Hospital as a trauma alert patient. The genesis of the confrontation, which occurred just after 2 p.m., isn’t known yet.
This story will be updated as more information is learned.
Comments