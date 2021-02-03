Shooting involving FHP shuts down a major Biscayne Boulevard intersection at rush hour

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper shot a subject in Aventura Wednesday afternoon, the agency said.

The resulting investigatinon by FHP and Miami-Dade police has shut down traffic in all directions around the intersection of Miami Gardens Drive and Biscayne Boulevard as Wednesday afternoon rush hour starts.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took the subject was taken to Aventura Hospital as a trauma alert patient. The genesis of the confrontation, which occurred just after 2 p.m., isn’t known yet.

#AventuraPolice Florida Highway Patrol and Miami Dade PD are working an incident at Miami Gardens Dr & Biscayne Blvd. Traffic shut down in all directions. Use alternate routes. @cityofaventura pic.twitter.com/o6tENpnJYG — Aventura Police (@aventurapolice) February 3, 2021

This story will be updated as more information is learned.