Shooting involving FHP shuts down a major Biscayne Boulevard intersection at rush hour

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper shot a subject in Aventura Wednesday afternoon, the agency said.

The resulting investigatinon by FHP and Miami-Dade police has shut down traffic in all directions around the intersection of Miami Gardens Drive and Biscayne Boulevard as Wednesday afternoon rush hour starts.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took the subject was taken to Aventura Hospital as a trauma alert patient. The genesis of the confrontation, which occurred just after 2 p.m., isn’t known yet.

This story will be updated as more information is learned.

