At least one dead, others wounded as FBI agents shot while serving a warrant in Sunrise

One FBI agent, possibly two, were killed and others injured while serving a warrant at a Sunrise home Tuesday morning, law enforcement sources familiar with the shooting told the Miami Herald.

One federal law enforcement source said at least five agents were shot and two were ‘gravely wounded.’

Sunrise police said the suspect, a man suspected of child pornography possession, had holed up in his home at 10100 Reflections Blvd. West. Nob Hill Road is closed in both directions from Northwest 44th Street to Oakland Park Boulevard.

*Update* 8:53am: Neighborhoods along Nob Hill Rd, between NW 44th St and W Oakland Park Blvd. are currently unable to leave their communities due to the traffic shutdown on Nob Hill Rd. We will update as soon as traffic opens up. Thank you for your understanding. — Sunrise Police FL (@SunrisePoliceFL) February 2, 2021

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. The child pornography case was being investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by federal prosecutors in Fort Lauderdale.

Davie police were at the scene along with the FBI because it is routine while executing a search warrant to have a marked police car parked outside the home of the target. Police from other agencies swarmed the area after the shooting.

Tuesday morning’s raid was reminiscent of the 2011 fatal shootings of two Miami-Dade police detectives while serving a warrant at a home in Miami. A murder suspect named Johnny Simms s fatally shot detectives Amanda Haworth and Roger Castillo, before he was shot dead by another officer.

